AFC Fylde will not take any risks with midfielder’s fitness

Dave Challinor has revealed Andy Bond was left out for AFC Fylde’s New Year’s Day stalemate against Barrow due to the midfielder picking up a knock.

The Coasters made one change to their side for the 0-0 draw at Mill Farm, with Jordan Tunnicliffe coming into the side in place of Bond.

Despite picking up a hamstring strain in the 1-1 draw at Barrow on Boxing Day, the 32-year-old was still able to feature in the win at Harrogate Town three days later.

But, with the midfielder still not feeling 100 per cent fit, Challinor made the decision to bench him for the return game against Barrow.

“Bondy has been carrying a little bit of a hamstring strain from the Barrow game last week,” the Fylde boss said.

“He didn’t train but we managed to get him to play in the game against Harrogate. But he was feeling it afterwards so we always had it in mind that we would change our shape a little bit, which coincided with Bondy carrying that.

“If I needed to he was fit enough to start, but we’re short on numbers anyway so I don’t want to risk things.

“We changed it and we will potentially look at changing it up over the coming weeks.

“We’re a little bit light on numbers but hopefully we can get some in before the weekend. If not, we’ve got a couple of weeks to get the right ones in.

“It’s important we have enough bodies to make sure we’re strong enough and able to put the team out we want to.”

Fylde, who travel to Bromley this weekend, will be looking to build on a promising festive period which saw them pick up eight points from their four unbeaten games.

“If you can’t win then you’ve got to make sure you don’t lose,” Challinor said after the stalemate with Barrow.

“I think it was a close game, we just lacked that bit of quality in the final third and neither team could manage to get that breakthrough.

“The pleasing thing is at the other end we didn’t concede. If you do that you always have a chance of nicking games, which unfortunately we haven’t done. But we’ve got a point and we move onto Bromley on Saturday.”

The Coasters go into the game after announcing the conclusion of their loan deals for Jim Kellermann and Danny Williams.

Kellermann had joined the club on a season-long basis from St Mirren but a break clause has been activated because of limited playing opportunities.

He made 11 starts and two substitute appearances during his time with the Coasters.

His last appearance came at Dover Athletic last month before picking up a strain.

Williams had joined the Coasters on a three-month loan from Accrington Stanley in October.

Williams made six league appearances and one in the FA Trophy, where he netted twice against Stratford Town.