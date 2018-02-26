AFC Fylde skipper Sam targets the top seven

AFC Fylde skipper Sam Finley insists two of his side’s recent results sum up the National League.

The Coasters went from beating league leaders Macclesfield Town 6-0 to losing againt bottom-placed Guiseley.

“That just sums this league up!” Finley said. “It’s anyone’s, it’s there for the taking, it’s mad – it’s football and it happens at every level.

“Why can we beat top but not bottom? I don’t know. If I knew that I’d be a top level manager myself!

“It happens but even more so in the Conference this season. Macclesfield have surprised me, because I didn’t think they were great when we played them at their place yet they are clear at the top.

“I haven’t been following their results but fair play to them, they have been grinding out results and deserve to be where they are.

“To be successful at this level you have to be able to pass people off the park like we did against Macc but at the same time you have to be able to win ugly. You have to have both sides to your game.

“We struggle with that dirty side. We aren’t the kind of team that will bully teams because it’s not in our philosophy.

“I personally wouldn’t change myself or the team. I wouldn’t want to play in a big, physical, direct team.

“That isn’t my style and it certainly isn’t the gaffer’s (Dave Challinor) style. We like to play football but we perhaps need to be more adaptable at times.

“We are punching above our weight.

“The manager said at the beginning of the season that staying up was the focus and anything above that is a bonus.

“But now we are in this position, why not try and get in the play-offs?

“Looking around the players we have in the changing room and the games we have remaining, I would be disappointed if we didn’t make that top seven.”