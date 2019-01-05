AFC Fylde set their sights on three points at Bromley

Dave Challinor believes AFC Fylde’s New Year’s Day draw will only be a good result if they’re able to follow it up with three points at Bromley today.

The Coasters opened their account for 2019 with a 0-0 draw against Barrow on Tuesday in the return fixture of their Boxing Day clash, which also ended with the two sides sharing the points.

It meant Fylde ended their festive schedule with an encouraging eight points from their four unbeaten fixtures, but Challinor wants a win as his men travel to London this weekend.

“It’s a tough trip and a tough game,” the Fylde boss said ahead of their visit to Bromley, who sit in 16th place in the National League table.

“Ultimately we’ll go there with a game plan and hopefully we’ll have at least one new body in the building by then.

“We’ve said it before that when you draw away from home and pick up three points at home, that makes the draw a decent one.

“If we can go to Bromley and win, that makes the draw against Barrow a decent point.

“That’s the mindset we have. We’d have loved to win against Barrow, but we didn’t. But we’ve not lost either, so we’ll move on.”

Challinor opted to change Fylde’s shape for the Barrow clash, starting with a back three to counteract their opponents’ system.

While chances were at a premium, Challinor was keen to shower his defenders with plenty of praise for their display.

He added: “We changed our shape as a result of the Boxing Day game, in terms of out of possession where I thought we could get some joy.

“It took us 15 minutes or so to get into the swing of things but once we did, I thought territory-wise we potentially edged the first half without having that clear-cut opportunity.

“I thought we started the second half really, really well and just couldn’t get that elusive chance.

“But they play their system well in terms of playing as a back three when they’re in possession and as a back five out of it. That was always going to be difficult to break down.

“I suppose the disappointment for me was in our restarts and our set pieces, as it could have potentially been a set piece that would win us the game.

“I thought we were poor from those set pieces and that culminated in us not having the opportunities we would have liked.

“When teams keep clean sheets, you’ve always got to praise the defenders and praise the team as a unit. We take it and we move on.”