AFC Fylde seal loan signing of Notts County midfielder Tom Crawford

AFC Fylde have bolstered their ranks with the loan signing of highly-rated midfielder Tom Crawford from Notts County.

The 19-year-old, who will remain with the Coasters until the end of the season, goes straight into Dave Challinor's squad for this weekend's trip to Solihull Moors.

Crawford made 17 appearances for Chester in the National League last season, scoring on his final appearance in a City shirt on the last day of the season at Barrow.

Following the expiration of his contract with Chester, Crawford was snapped up by Notts County.

He impressed in his first competitive appearance in the Carabao Cup.

Crawford kept his place in Kevin Nolan’s Notts County side, making his Football League introduction from the bench at Yeovil, doing enough to impress and earn a starting spot against Lincoln the following weekend.

Crawford was then dealt an unlucky blow, suffering a foot injury in a behind-closed-doors match before Kevin Nolan was sacked and Harry Kewell replaced him.

Crawford will wear the number 11 shirt.