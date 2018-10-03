AFC Fylde's show of respect on passing of assistant manager's wife

AFC Fylde will wear black armbands at Chesterfield this Saturday following the death of assistant manager Colin Woodthorpe’s wife, Karole.

The club confirmed that Karole had passed away on Tuesday after battling illness.

Colin Woodthorpe has been Dave Challinor’s assistant at Fylde for almost seven years. They previously worked together at Colwyn Bay and had been team-mates at Bury.

Coasters manager Challinor said: “We have spent our weekends together as families and friends for the past 15 years, firstly as team-mates and then as a management team.

"Karole is already sorely missed but will always be an inspiration in the way she fought this disease to the very end and continued to be an amazing mother, wife and friend to all.”

Chairman David Haythornthwaite added: “Karole had been ill for some time and has fought an amazing battle. The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Colin and his family at this very sad time.”