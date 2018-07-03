AFC Fylde's Graham Barrow appointed assistant at Wrexham

AFC Fylde's Head of Football Development Graham Barrow has been appointed Wrexham's new assistant manager.

Barrow arrived at Mill Farm in December of last year to oversee recruitment and scouting for the club whilst advising on training and player development.

He departs the Coasters having previously worked at Chester, Wigan Athletic, Rochdale and Bury as well as acting in an assistant capacity for Notts County, Bury and Chesterfield.

Wrexham manager Sam Ricketts said: “I’m absolutely delighted that Graham has come on board to work with me here at Wrexham.

“He brings with him vast experience and knowledge which will help us as a club this season. He is exactly the kind of person you need around the place.

“He was with Wigan for 10 years working in the top flight with Roberto Martinez but has also escaped the National League with the same club prior to that which is incredible.

“I’m sure you will all join me in welcoming Graham to our team and I’m really looking forward to working with him.”