AFC Fylde patient as Joe Cardle replacement deal hits snag

AFC Fylde boss Dave Challinor revealed there has been a hiccup in their quest to replace Joe Cardle.

The attacker was released from his contract this month for family reasons and Challinor hoped to secure a replacement quickly.

The Fylde boss told The Gazette they were closing in on a target but the negotiations have been affected by a change of manager at his club.

And Challinor would rather be patient to achieve a long-term solution.

He said: “We are still in talks with a club and we just have to wait and see how things develop. A new manager might want to have a look at some of the players.

“We are still hopeful of getting something done but it has been a bit longer than we would have hoped.

“Things were more or less sorted before the change on their side.

“I’m not just going to jump into getting a player for the sake of it. We want to make sure that anyone we get in improves us and that we can look long-term.

“We don’t just want to get a body in the building for a month to see us through. We want someone in for the short term initially but with the scope for long term, be that an extension in January or something permanent in January. We don’t just want a short-term fix.”

Andy Bond came off injured after opening the scoring in last Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Dagenham and Redbridge and will be assessed ahead of Saturday’s home clash with Boreham Wood.

Challinor said: “We will have a look at him. It’s not as bad as first feared – when someone pulls up like that you think it will be longer.”

“After the game there were positive signs. We have to decide whether Saturday comes too soon.

“We don’t want to lose him long- term. We will make a late decision.”

The Fylde boss hopes recent signing Nick Haughton can get on the scoresheet soon after making a positive impact.

Challinor said: “He has done everything but score. It is no surprise that in the games he has played we have been a lot more creative and efficient at the top end of the pitch.

“He creates space for others because defenders fear what he can do with the ball.

“Players drop off him or try to get close, which creates space for others.

“We’ve created lots of opportunities with him being there.

“He will get better and better when he gets more into the role we want him to play.

“We just want him to get a goal. Hopefully he can get one this weekend and get a reward for what he has done for the team.”