AFC Fylde forward Rowe and Co bidding to prove credentials in Wigan FA Cup clash

He’s looking to shoot down high-flying Wigan Athletic and fire AFC Fylde to the third round of the FA Cup for the first time in their history but Danny Rowe says it is not just him the League One leaders need to worry about.

Behind him are a bunch of hungry players determined to prove they can make it in the Football League.

Former Fleetwood, Stockport and Lincoln man Rowe, 27, has made waves at AFC Fylde, netting 50 times last term to fire Dave Challinor’s men to promotion from the National League North and rattling in 11 in the National League so far.

Despite his scorching form the forward is yet to play in the Football League, though he reportedly attracted interest from League One club Oldham in the summer.

Rowe says it is not just him with a point to prove as he says a number of the Fylde squad are hoping to show they can mix with the big boys.

He said: “Obviously everyone is excited and buzzing.

“It is obviously a test, going into it a lot of the players here will say they should be playing in the Football League and think they are good enough.

“It is a test going into the game they are top of League One so we could not face anyone bigger at this stage of the tournament and it is just an occasion to enjoy yourself and prove yourself.

“It gives you an incentive to do well. You go into a game to give 100 per cent but even more so when you face a team that is two leagues above you.

“Their mindset will be to come here and win the game but we have watched videos on them we know their strengths and weaknesses, like we would with any kind of team. And they are a good side, top of their league, but we just go into it to win it.

“We are the underdogs but that puts more pressure on them.”

Though Rowe, it seems, is his own toughest critic.

He’s netted 11 so far to top the National League goal scoring charts, with Fylde 16th in the table.

He said: “I’m the top scorer in the league now but I reflect on the start of the season and think actually I should be on a lot more.

“I always look back thinking I should have been better.”