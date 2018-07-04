AFC Fylde fixtures 2018-19

AFC Fylde's second season in the National League begins at home to Bromley on August 4, the Coasters having taken four points off the London club last term.

The opening week of the season then brings an away trip to Wrexham and then a first visit to Havant and Waterlooville in Hampshire.

A hectic start to the league campaign sees seven games in both August and September.

Barrow are this season's opponents for the festive double-header on Boxing Day and New Year's Day and the season concludes with a visit to Salford City and finally a home clash with FC Halifax Town.

AFC Fylde 2018-19

August

4 Bromley H

7 Wrexham A

11 Havant and Waterlooville A

14 Solihull Moors H

18 Dover Athletics H

25 Sutton United A

27 Harrogate Town H

September

1 Ebbsfleet United A

4 Salford City H

8 Eastleigh A

15 Aldershot Town H

22 Barnet A

25 Halifax Town A

29 Braintree Town H

October

6 Chesterfield A

13 Maidstone United H

27 Maidenhead United A

30 Gateshead H

November

3 Leyton Orient H

17 Dagenham and Redbridge A

24 Boreham Wood H

27 Hartlepool United A

December

1 Sutton United H

8 Dover Athletic A

22 Ebbsfleet United H

26 Barrow A

29 Harrogate Town A

January

1 Barrow H

5 Bromley A

19 Wrexham H

26 Solihull Moors A

February

2 Havant and Waterlooville H

9 Maidstone United A

16 Chesterfield H

23 Leyton Orient A

March

2 Maidenhead United H

9 Boreham Wood A

12 Hartlepool United H

16 Dagenham and Redbridge H

23 Gateshead A

30 Aldershot Town A

April

6 Eastleigh H

13 Braintree Town A

19 Barnet H

22 Salford City A

27 Halifax Town H