AFC Fylde face trip to Ramsbottom United or Weymouth in third round of FA Trophy

AFC Fylde will face a trip to either Ramsbottom United or Weymouth in the next round of the FA Trophy.

The two sides drew 2-2 on Saturday and a replay will take place on Tuesday night to decide Fylde's next opponents.

It comes after Fylde laboured into the third round of the competition with a 1-0 win at home to Biggleswade Town on Saturday.

Nick Haughton’s goal, his first for the club, proved the difference between the two teams.

Sixteen teams remain in the Trophy with the third round matches taking place on Saturday, February 2.

As well as a place in the quarter-finals, the winning teams will also pick up £8,000 from the competition’s prize fund.

The Coasters’ match will be the third in a potentially decisive fortnight for their league and Trophy hopes.

They are next in action on Saturday when they host fourth-placed Wrexham at Mill Farm before travelling to Solihull Moors – who are presently third – on January 26.