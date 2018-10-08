AFC Fylde drawn against Chesterfield in FA Cup

AFC Fylde will play Chesterfield in the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup.

READ MORE: Match report from Chesterfield 0-0 AFC Fylde



AFC Fylde will play Chesterfield in the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup.

The Coasters, who drew 0-0 with the Spireites in league action on Saturday, will host the fixture at Mill Farm.

The tie will be played on the weekend of Saturday, October 20.

Fylde reached the second round of the competition last season, taking Wigan Athletic to a replay after a 1-1 draw at Mill Farm.

Challinor’s men were then denied a trip to Premier League side AFC Bournemouth after losing the replay 3-2 at the DW Stadium, Will Grigg scoring two late goals.

The Coasters had earlier beaten Wrexham and Kidderminster Harriers to make the second round.