AFC Fylde don't depend on Danny Rowe for goals says manager Dave Challinor after Havant are hit for six

AFC Fylde manager Dave Challinor says Tuesday’s 6-2 thrashing of Havant & Waterlooville proves the Coasters are no one-man team

Five players were on the scoresheet as Fylde got back to winning ways after their 1-0 defeat to Chesterfield at the weekend.

While 22-goal top scorer Danny Rowe did net one, Ryan Croasdale, Tom Crawford, Ash Hemmings and Jordan Tunnicliffe also got in on the act, the latter bagging two.

That, according to Challinor, proves his side aren’t over-reliant on ho shot striker Rowe.

The Fylde boss said: “Over the last few years we’ve been the highest or up with the highest goalscorers in the league, even last year when we scored over 80.

“Rowey got 24 of them, so we still got 50-odd from somewhere else, so we do have goalscorers in the team. It just so happens we have the best goalscorer in the league as part of our team.

“Hopefully he’ll continue to get goals for us but we create other chances, and if people are overly marking him it will create openings for others.”

Fylde came from behind to seal a victory which leaves fourth-placed Fylde five points behind new leaders Wrexham.

It was also the perfect way to respond to the weekend disappointment against struggling Chesterfield and Challinor added: “It’s always important to bounce back after a disappointment and I thought we did that really, really well.

“We were the victim of a poor decision and a penalty that’s not a penalty (for Havant’s opener).

“I can see and understand why the referee has given it but I don’t think all four of the officials should get it wrong.

“You can then be guilty of feeling a bit of deja vu – we’re 1-0 down at home after 14 minutes or so, similar to aturday.

“We started the game really brightly and we spoke about playing with freedom and belief, which I thought we did.

“To get two goals at the back end of the first half is massively pleasing and that gave us the impetus to go and win the game in the second half, which I thought we did fantastically well.”

Following the defeat to Chesterfield, Challinor admits he was concerned about the prospect of suffering back-to-back defeats – but he was impressed with the way his players picked themselves up.

He said: “We’ve shown a real consistency over the two years we’ve been in this division and prior to that in terms of not losing consecutive games – I think we only did it on two occasions last year and it’s only happened once this year.

“There isn’t normally a hangover but I suppose you do go into the next game with a bit of trepidation about what could happen.

“But we’ve just got to go and play, and produce what they do every day in training. I see some of the things they do and sometimes it doesn’t transfer on to the pitch.

“We spoke about being open, moving the ball quickly, getting bodies forward, getting the ball into good areas and playing with sharpness and I thought we did that.

“Even when we conceded we kept that belief, that spirit and that togetherness. The second half was really pleasing with the goals.

“I was disappointed with the goal we conceded but we finished on a positive by getting the sixth one.

“Havant are a decent side. They’ve travelled an awful long way, which we know is difficult, so massive congratulations to their supporters for making this trip on a Tuesday night.

“They offered plenty during the game, and although the scoreline looks comfortable it certainly wasn’t and we had to work our socks off.”