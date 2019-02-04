AFC Fylde discover potential FA Trophy quarter-final opponents

AFC Fylde will face either Carshalton Athletic or Barnet in the quarter finals of the FA Trophy if they’re able to get past Ramsbottom United.

The Coasters were due to travel to Ramsbottom on Saturday for their last-16 third round tie only for the game to fall foul of the weather.

That fixture will now take place on Tuesday and the winner of that tie will face a home game in the next round.

Carshalton and Barnet drew 3-3 on Saturday, with the date for the replay not yet confirmed as the Bees are in FA Cup action in midweek at Brentford.

The next round of fixtures in the FA Trophy will take place on Saturday, February 23, and with Leyton Orient already through to that stage, it means Fylde’s clash with the league leaders - originally scheduled for that day - will be rearranged.

Dave Challinor’s men return to league action on Saturday at second-bottom Maidstone United.

The top four sides in the National League all remain in the competition.

Fourth round draw in full:

Brackley Town v Leyton Orient

Ramsbottom United or AFC Fylde v Carshalton Athletic/Barnet

Stockport County v Salford City/Maidstone United

Hemel Hempstead Town/Solihull Moors v Spennymoor Town/AFC Telford