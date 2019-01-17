AFC Fylde confirm second signing of the week with capture of Norwich City defender

AFC Fylde have completed their second signing of the week with the capture of Norwich City defender Timi Odusina on a loan deal until the end of the season.

READ MORE: Nick Haughton has first goal but is still work in progress says AFC Fylde boss Dave Challinor

Odusina, who can play in his preferred central defender position or as a full-back, joins the club following experience in the Canaries’ U23 side where he has clocked up 29 appearances.

The 19-year-old joined Norwich's academy following his formative years spent with Arsenal, progressing through the U16’s whilst managed by Norwich City legend Darren Huckerby.

His signing follows the return of forward Dan Bradley, who rejoined the club from Kidderminster earlier this week.

“The link with Norwich and the fact we have been in close contact with them regarding Mason Bloomfield has really helped with this one,” manager Dave Challinor said.

“Timi comes very highly recommended and is a player they have really high hopes for.

“He captains their U23 team and will give us good options and flexibility defensively as someone who can play at centre half or in full-back positions and I’m sure he’ll fit in really well."

Well rated in the Norwich set-up, Odusina was a substitute in the Canaries’ 4-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday in November.

“What excited me the most about the move was looking at the table and seeing that we were right in the playoffs,” Odusina said of his loan move.

“It’s every player’s desire to be fighting for something, and in making the step up and having something to fight for, it gives us that extra momentum.

“The games against Wrexham and Solihull Moors really excite me as they are massive games.

"But the bigger the challenge, the more I rise to it, so I’m really looking forward to getting out there and playing.”

Odusina, who will wear number 18 shirt, is available for this weekend’s clash against Wrexham.