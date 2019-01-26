AFC Fylde boss looks forward to Solihull Moors challenge

Solihull Moors might boast the National League’s meanest defence on home turf but Dave Challinor is confident his AFC Fylde side can cause them plenty of problems.

The Coasters travel to Damson Park this afternoon looking to cut the four-point gap to Solihull, who are currently joint top alongside Leyton Orient.

Solihull have only conceded eight goals at home this season from 15 games, but Challinor isn’t fearful of the challenge.

“They’re good at what they do,” he told The Gazette.

“They’ve probably taken a bit longer to get used to a change in management and a change in players, but from the back end of last year they’ve done really well.

“They had a similar run to what we have had really. When Tim Flowers initially came in they were in the bottom three and we were just outside the bottom three.

“Both of us have had really good runs since then. They’ve continued it and thankfully so have we, so I expected them to be in the mix because of the style of what they do and how they do it.

“They strengthened really well in the summer and they have bags of experience and they’ve carried on the run they had at the back end of last season.

“But we’re a good team ourselves and we’re in good form. Three points on Saturday is a big boost for us and we go there, not as a free hit as such, but if we can back up last week’s performance and win against Wrexham it would be huge for us.

“Our away form, results-wise, is probably a little bit mixed and a little bit up and down, but we’re naturally a free-scoring side and we’ll create opportunities.

“Defensively they are very solid but with what we have and with how we do things in terms of stretching the game, then our front four will cause any team in this league problems.

“We have good enough players to be clinical but we know it’s going to be a really tough game and I’d imagine it will be a tight game.

“We want to make it as open and as expansive as we can because that type of game will suit us. But we will be positive in our approach and try and get bodies forward to put them under pressure.

“Hopefully we can come out with a decent result. We can have a direct impact on the top end of the league table because they’re joint top with Leyton Orient.

“If we can take another three points then the league table will look really healthy from our perspective.”

Fylde’s new signing Tom Crawford, who has signed on a loan deal from Notts County, will go straight in their squad for today’s game.