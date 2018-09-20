AFC Fylde boss hails Joe Cardle but wants more attackers

Dave Challinor is relishing the thought of picking up more points from AFC Fylde’s busy period of three games in eight days and is looking to boost his squad’s attacking strength.

The Coasters head to Barnet this weekend before facing another away day next Tuesday at Halifax Town.

They then finish their week with a home clash against National League strugglers Braintree Town.

Many managers might complain about the hectic schedule but for Challinor, it’s a priceless opportunity to pick up some more points in their quest for promotion to the Football League.

“This is a different week and a different challenge,” he said.

“With Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday games it’s a quick turnaround and an opportunity to pick up a lot of points.

“So we keep moving forward and we keep trying to improve. By no means are we the finished article and there’s more to come from us but there are certainly a lot of positives.”

Fylde head into the trio of games full of confidence from Saturday’s comfortable 3-0 win against Aldershot.

Even so, Challinor was critical of his side for not scoring more in the final half-hour and said he is keeping a close eye on the transfer market to make his side even more ruthless in front of goal.

Challinor said: “We’ve had a big change at the top end of the pitch and we are actively looking to get some more pace within the side.

“We’ve lost Johnny Smith and Jack Muldoon, who are different to what we have this season.

“I’ve got targets. Loans are very reliant on other clubs but we are looking to strengthen to give us more options up the top end of the pitch.”

But Challinor is delighted with the performances of new attacker Joe Cardle, who was among the scorers against Shot.

The manager hailed his form down the left and the partnership he has built up with full-back Zaine Francis-Angol.

Challinor said: “There’s certainly more fluency down the left side than there is down the right but we’re working hard to work it the other way.

“But from the minute Joe came in, those two have had a real understanding which goes back to pre-season in Scotland. They’ve combined really, really well and they’ve only got better.

“The service from both of them, certainly in the first half against Aldershot, was where the threat was coming from.

“For Joe to get his goal is something we have been working on.

“The pleasing thing for me is that we asked them to put the ball into the danger area and get crosses in. We’ve scored from at least two of those balls into the box and we’ve also had plenty of other opportunities.

“Looking at the stats, we’ve had close to 30 crosses over the course of the game, which is really pleasing. We’re getting players in there and we’re getting the rewards.

“We now need to be equally as efficient down the other side, especially when teams sit back and let you have it.

“We had to be switched on defensively and make sure we didn’t get done by a counter attack, but ultimately it was all attack versus defence.

“I can set up sessions all through the week but there’s no better practice than doing it out there.”