AFC Fylde boss gets set for a big week ahead

Dave Challinor says today’s test against promotion rivals Wrexham presents his AFC Fylde side with a priceless chance to claw back some points on the team that sits directly above them in the National League table.

Should the Coasters beat Wrexham at Mill Farm this afternoon they will leapfrog their opponents in the league table.

Wrexham are currently three points above Fylde but the Coasters boast a better goal difference.

Following today’s game against fourth-placed Wrexham, Fylde then travel to Solihull Moors, who are third, and Challinor knows just how significant these next two games could be.

He told The Gazette: “It’s always great when you come in on a Saturday and you’ve taken care of your business and the teams above you have maybe slipped up and dropped points.

“One thing we can’t do on a normal Saturday is affect what those clubs above us do, but in these next two games we can have a direct impact on that.

“We’re in control of our own destiny and picking up points and winning the next couple of games could have, not necessarily have a big influence on how the table ends up at the end of the season, but it certainly gives us a big opportunity to catch two teams that are ahead of us.

“They’re great games to play in and they’re games as a player and a manager you want to be involved in.

“I’m sure Saturday will be a great atmosphere. Wrexham will travel in their numbers and get behind their team vocally. Hopefully our fans can do the same and in turn we produce a performance that matches that.”

Wrexham are managed by former interim boss Graham Barrow, who took the reins following Sam Ricketts’ departure to Shrewsbury Town.

Despite the change, Challinor expects to see a similar style from the Welsh outfit.

“They’re very much what they have been for two years,” Challinor added. “They’re a very organised and experienced team but they’ve obviously made some changes in recent weeks to try and get some goalscorers in the team.

“They can play a few different systems but the biggest thing for them is that they’re solid and they don’t concede many goals.

“They’re a threat from set pieces and they’ve recently added goalscorers to their team. It’s not come to fruition yet in terms of those players scoring but they’ve strengthened well.

“We know it will be a tough game but we’ve got enough quality in our team to hurt them and I’m hoping we can do that at the weekend.”