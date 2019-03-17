AFC Fylde boss Dave Challinor ready for winner-takes-all FA Trophy semi-final second leg at Stockport County

AFC Fylde boss Dave Challinor was happy enough after watching his side’s goalless draw with Stockport County in their FA Trophy semi-final first leg.

Wet and windy conditions greeted both sides at Mill Farm as the Coasters could not be separated from their visitors.

Both sides had opportunities to find the net but it means there is all to play for going into next Saturday’s second leg at Edgeley Park.

Challinor said afterwards: “We knew it was going to be difficult, not just because of positions; the weather made it much more difficult for both teams.

“Before the game, if you’d have offered me a clean sheet, I’d have taken it.

“If before the game, I’d have been offered to still be potentially in the tie, I’d have taken it.

“Because the way the weather was, that could have had a serious impact on the game and ultimately you can end up losing goals as a result of what the wind was.

“We’re still in it, it could have been a whole different outcome.

“At both ends there’s been chances that stand out, but everything to play for.”

Away goals will not come into play in the second leg so, if it is a draw after 90 minutes, the game will go to extra time and then penalties if needed.

The other semi-final is also finely poised as National League leaders Leyton Orient take a 1-0 lead into the second leg of their tie against AFC Telford United.

The only goal of the game arrived nine minutes into the second half when Macauley Bonne found the net at the Breyer Group Stadium.