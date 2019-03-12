AFC Fylde boss Dave Challinor calls for killer instinct against Hartlepool United tonight

AFC Fylde boss Dave Challinor says his side need to show a “killer mentality” to see off teams, starting at home to Hartlepool United tonight (7.45pm).

READ MORE: Fylde disappointment at dropped points at Boreham Wood

The Coasters dropped two points on Saturday as they drew 1-1 at Boreham Wood.

Challinor’s men had taken a 17th-minute lead through Neill Byrne but failed to build on their dominance and were pegged back in the second half through Jamal Fyfield.

While Fylde have only lost six times this season, Saturday’s result makes it 13 draws for the season.

Challinor said: “We were in control of the game. But can I put a really strong argument out that we deserved to win convincingly? No I can’t.

“We had some good situations but in the main Nick Haughton has looked our biggest threat. Yes he’s had some strikes from 20 to 25 yards and the keeper has made some saves, but they’re saves you’d expect him to make.

“You really need to go and kill teams off and ultimately that’s the disappointment really.

“If you look over the course of the season, without reflecting on things too early, that’s been our downfall, drawing games away from home we should have won.

“In fairness we’ve also lost games away from home where we should have won.

“We really need to have a killer mentality and, in fairness, we had that when we went to Solihull Moors and won. The joy and the feeling after that game was massive.

“If we had hung on and won 1-0 here, it might have potentially been the same but we needed to do a bit more to get that second goal and win the game.”

Boreham Wood’s equaliser came after Bradley Ash’s penalty had been saved, Fyfield following up to beat Jay Lynch.

Fylde had earlier been denied a spot-kick after Haughton was brought down.

Challinor said: “It’s difficult to say. Nick’s one is probably closer to us, but the referee says it’s a coming together of legs.

“I’m more disappointed with the fact Jay (Lynch) has saved the penalty and he’s reliant on people not following in.

“Rowey (Danny Rowe) was one of those and he was responsible in the first place by giving the ball away just outside our box. He didn’t follow in.

“To score from a rebound, unless it’s the penalty taker, for me is unacceptable. There’s no way a team should want to get to that ball in front of us.

“But the referee’s decisions are not an excuse for not winning the game, we have to do more. We can’t control what decisions referees give, but we can control following the ball in and getting in front of their player.”