AFC Fylde are ready to retain their star performers

AFC Fylde boss Dave Challinor is surprised he has had no interest in his star men but says only a ‘ridiculous’ bid would tempt the club to sell this January.

Fylde are fifth in the National League table and meet Biggleswade Town in the FA Trophy this weekend.

Challinor is happy with their current league position and does not expect to lose anyone this window.

Speaking about potential bids he said: “I have heard nothing around that which I suppose is pretty surprising.

“In terms of the players it is out of my hands. Ultimately the chairman (David Haythornthwaite) will make the decision.

“What I know from my time here and knowing him, unless a stupid bid comes in we will not be letting people go that will impact our opportunity to achieve what we want to achieve.

“I do not envisage losing anyone unless it is a ridiculous bid; I suggest we will be looking to strengthen rather than weaken.”

Challinor’s side is injury-hit at the moment with Lewis Montrose, Luke Burke and Ryan Croasdale all doubts, loanee Mason Bloomfield back at parent club Norwich City after breaking his arm in the 3-2 loss at Bromley last time out, while Shrewsbury Town loanee Arthur Gnahoua’s deal is set to end this weekend.

Challinor said: “I know we are not restricted to a transfer window but, the closer you get to the end of March, you cannot register any players so you have to make sure you have enough players to see you through the season.

“No time of the year is good to have players out but if we knew players were out for a definitive amount of time it would probably be a bit clearer but we are not in that situation.

“I suppose when push comes to shove after the weekend we are going to have to make some calls as to whether people will be fit and available and whether we need to do anything before the Wrexham game.

“I suggest with the way things are at the moment we will do something – whether it is one or a couple – just to boost our numbers before those two league games.

“You look at where we were a few weeks ago, we wanted to bring in another forward with Gime (Toure) going, a wide player and potentially another midfield player; a goalscoring midfielder.

“We brought Arthur in and Mason in which ticked those boxes.

“There is now some uncertainty surrounding Arthur because his loan expires after the weekend,

“Again we need to look at that hopefully we can either extend him and do something to keep him with us.”