AFC Fylde are happy to play the waiting game

Dave Challinor insists AFC Fylde won’t rush into making new signings despite admitting the Coasters are currently a little “thin on the ground”.

Forward Gime Toure departed the club on Christmas Eve to join National League rivals Sutton United, leaving the Coasters short on numbers in the forward department.

That’s something Challinor is looking to address as quickly as possible, but the Fylde boss says he’s willing to wait to make sure he gets the right bodies in.

He told The Gazette: “It’s one of those things (with Toure). We knew what was happening because we initially had an option on his contract but that was to extend it to 18 months, which we weren’t comfortable doing.

“We spoke about a new contract but he and his agent were looking for things that we as a club couldn’t offer him or felt he hadn’t deserved or earned, so we knew that situation was happening.

“The only disappointing thing from our perspective is that he’s been injured for the last two weeks or unable to train.

“But within 48 hours of leaving us he’s signed and played for Sutton, which probably tells you a lot about him as a character. We can do without that in our dressing room.

“But we were fully prepared and knew we might be a bit short on the ground for a game or two, but we’re in contact with lots of clubs about different targets.

“Hopefully we’ll be able to get at least a couple of them over the line but it’s about getting the right ones.

“If we have to wait a week or so to make sure we get the right ones coming, then I’m more than happy to do that and go with what we’ve got, even though we’d like to provide a bit of depth, cover and competition.

“We’re in a good place and I’m really happy with where we’re at.”

Fylde, who travel to play-off rivals Harrogate Town tomorrow, are also nursing a couple of slight knocks.

When asked if he’s likely to rotate the side in the midst of the busy festive schedule, Challinor added: “We’ll look at it. We’ve got a few little niggles but we’ll see how we are.

“We’re a bit low on numbers but there’s not a massive amount we can do about that.

“Hopefully we’ll be able to rectify that come January, when the window for League clubs opens and that might mean players we’re looking at could become available to us.

“But we’re going to have to go with what we’ve got at the moment. Fingers crossed we don’t pick up any more niggles before Saturday.

“But we’ve got enough, so if we do need to switch it around and rotate we can change it a bit. We’ll see where we’re at but we won’t be risking anyone, although I want us to be as strong as possible.”

Fylde head to Harrogate looking to build on the Boxing Day draw at Barrow, where Challinor’s men weren’t at their best.

“I suppose once you go in front you’re always a bit frustrated when you don’t win the game,” he said.

“We weren’t negative, but I just thought we tried to hang on and tried to see the game out. We’d have been better going for that second goal.

“It’s difficult when players are set with that mentality but we haven’t lost despite not being at our best, so I suppose you have to take the positives you can.”