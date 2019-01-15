AFC Fylde announce fan favourite Dan Bradley has rejoined the club from Kidderminster

AFC Fylde have sealed the signing of former midfielder Dan Bradley from Kidderminster Harriers for an undisclosed fee.

READ MORE: AFC Fylde so lucky to still be in FA Trophy admits Dave Challinor



The 29-year-old rejoins the Coasters on a deal that will run until the end of the 2020/21 season, following his departure in August 2017 for family reasons.

Bradley was integral in the National League North winning side in the 2016/17 season, bagging 18 league goals whilst playing a crucial part in Danny Rowe’s record-breaking 47 goal campaign.

He departed the club in August 2017 for family reasons.

Bradley rejoins following a successful spell with Kidderminster where he scored 17 times in 46 appearances for the Harriers.

“It’s brilliant to get him back,” said Fylde boss Dave Challinor. “Once we knew we could get him it was a no-brainer for me.

“We think he has all of the attributes to be a success at this level, and he knows his role in this team.

“The big thing is that he can play wide, as a central striker, he can play from deeper, in a two or a three.

"He’s got great energy and a fantastic foil for Danny Rowe, as he showed in his season with us.

“The fans love him, and I’m sure he’ll hit the ground running.”

Bradley initially joined the Coasters back in 2016 from Alfreton Town for what was then the club’s record transfer fee.

His appearances in a Fylde shirt made him a fan favourite in the title-winning season, and his return will no doubt be a popular one both with the squad and fans alike.

“I am delighted as I know is Chally,” said chairman David Haythornthwaite. “We never wanted to let Dan go in the first place but at the time felt it was in the best interests of the player and club.

“We have talked about him many times since and always said that if circumstances changed we would have him back in a heartbeat.

“Dan’s situation, fortunately for us, has now changed and this means he will now be moving up to the area with his family and will, in turn, become an integral part of the Coasters family as we push for promotion.”

Bradley goes straight into the squad for this Saturday’s visit of promotion rivals Wrexham.