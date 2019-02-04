AFC Fylde and Ramsbottom United await their FA Trophy fate

AFC Fylde will find out their potential FA Trophy quarter-final opposition this lunchtime.

The postponement of the Coasters’ tie at Ramsbottom United on Saturday means both clubs will feature in the draw on talkSPORT 2 from around 12.15pm.

The next round is on February 23, and with Leyton Orient already at that stage, it means Fylde’s clash with the league leaders scheduled for that day will be rearranged.

Fylde return to league action on Saturday at second-bottom Maidstone United.

The trip to Kent contines a series of long journeys south for the Coasters and owner David Haythornthwaite praised the supporters for going the extra mile to give their side’s promotion push vital backing.

Around 350 Fylde fans took the overall attendance beyond 1,500 at Solihull Moors for their latest match, when a 2-1 victory lifted Dave Challinor’s fourth-placed side within four points of the top.

Proud chairman Haythornthwaite said of that victory: “The Fylde faithful were in fantastic voice throughout and were crucial in cheering their side on to a memorable win.

“With the 14 long trips to London and beyond this season, it’s not always possible to get big numbers at an away game.

“Solihull was a chance for them to get down and make the difference – and they will all be pleased they did!”