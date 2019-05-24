AFC Fylde youngster Serhat Tasdemir joins Peterborough United

AFC Fylde have announced that academy graduate Serhat Tasdemir has joined Peterborough United for a substantial six-figure fee.

The 18-year-old will join United on a three-year deal, with the Coasters entitled to further significant add-ons in the future.

Having joined the AFC Fylde Academy from Blackburn Rovers, Tasdemir worked hard to force his way into the first-team reckoning.

He made his first-team debut in a 6-2 Lancashire Cup victory over AFC Darwen, scoring a hat-trick.

This impressed first-team manager Dave Challinor, and at 17, Tasdemir experienced his first season in the National League, making his league debut against Bromley as a second-half substitute.

“We recognised immediately Serhat’s potential and he’s grown from being a 15-year-old schoolboy into an integral part of our first-team squad,” said Challinor.

“This opportunity will undoubtedly allow him to fulfil his potential and, hopefully, the next step on his ladder to achieve his dreams.”

He made 27 appearances this season as the Coasters reached the National League play-off final and scored five times in their victorious FA Trophy campaign.

For good measure, he also made his debut on the international stage by joining up with the Azerbaijan U19s.

“As is well known in the football world, Fylde are not a ‘selling club’ and that stands true today,” said chairman David Haythornthwaite.

“However, when a young man like Serhat has an opportunity like this, it would be unfair to stand in his way, and therefore everyone at the club wish him the very best.”

For his part, Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson is looking forward to working with the youngster.

“Serhat has got lots of potential,” Ferguson said.

“We have been aware of him for a little while and feel that he can develop with us here at Posh.

“We feel he is a really good player. He scores goals, he creates goals and can play in a number in a different positions, in a 10, or on either flank. He has good balance and can pick a pass.

“I feel he is one that we can work with an improve. We don’t want to put too much pressure on him, but equally we know that he has really good ability. He is someone that I am looking forward to working with.”