AFC Fylde wide man says they can take heart from Yeovil Town draw as they head to Barrow

Matty Kosylo insists AFC Fylde should remain full of confidence going into their Boxing Day clash against league leaders Barrow despite their setback at the weekend.

The Coasters make the trip to Holker Street this afternoon on the back of a 2-2 draw against Yeovil Town on Saturday, where Jim Bentley’s men let a two-goal lead slip.

It saw the Mill Farm outfit slip even closer to the National League relegation zone.

But rather than concentrate on the negatives, Kosylo believes Fylde should take belief from the way they performed against second-placed Yeovil at the weekend.

“Looking up at the scoreboard and being 2-0 up after 75 minutes, it’s a bitter pill to swallow to only draw,” the winger said.

“We’ve said in the dressing room it does feel like a defeat, having led for so long.

“But, looking at the positives, they’re second in the league and yet we dominated the first half.

“We sat back a little bit in the second half which probably invited a bit of pressure, but we’ll take the positives rather than look at the negatives.

“It’s frustrating but we’ll go into the next game confident.”

Fylde now must switch their focus to today’s clash against a Barrow side who lead the way at the top of the tree by two points and with two games in hand to play.

They are led by Blackpool legend Ian Evatt, who was previously linked with the vacant manager’s job at Mill Farm following Dave Challinor’s departure earlier in the campaign.

“We’re looking forward to the game,” Kosylo added.

“We’ve heard they play good football so it should be a really good encounter.

“We’re positive, we’re confident, especially after the way we played against Yeovil.

“Overall, performance-wise, the display should give us a lot of confidence going into the game against Barrow.”

On a personal level, the former FC Halifax Town man is encouraged by his recent displays having admitted he wasn’t at his best at the start of the campaign.

He said: “I haven’t hit the standards I expect from myself, never mind anyone else’s, since I signed here.

“Since the new gaffer has come in, I’ve spoken to him and I’ve got a lot off my chest in terms of speaking to him about stuff.

“I feel much better for it personally and on the pitch as well, so hopefully I can kick on and reach the standards everyone expects.”