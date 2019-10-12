AFC Fylde v Sutton postponed due to London rail disruption

AFC Fylde's home game this afternoon has been postponed because rail problems have prevented opponents Sutton United from travelling north

An emergency incident in the Milton Keynes area this morning caused the cancellation of services from Euston Station.

An AFC Fylde statement reads: "Sutton United have been caught in major travel disruptions travelling from Euston Station, and as such are unable to get to Mill Farm in time.

"All tickets will remain valid for the rearranged fixture, which will be announced in due course."

Fylde had been hoping to end a run of four successive National League defeats when they faced their fellow strugglers from south London.

The Coasters have dropped into the relegation zone, with Sutton above them only on goal difference.

Fylde are not scheduled to play another league game for a fortnight as they welcome Peterborough Sports to Mill Farm in the FA Cup next Saturday