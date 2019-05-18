AFC Fylde striker doesn’t want that losing feeling again as they prepare for FA Trophy final with Leyton Orient

AFC Fylde forward Alex Reid insists the Coasters have no interest in walking away from Wembley as losers for the second week running.

Dave Challinor’s men head to the national stadium on Sunday for the final of the FA Trophy, where they will take on Leyton Orient.

It comes just eight days after the disappointment of their play-off final defeat to Salford City.

“We’ve had the initial excitement of getting to Wembley and we’ve been there now and at the end of the day we lost, which we’re trying to use as motivation,” Reid said.

“We’re going to go into this game to do all we can to win because, as the gaffer said, Wembley isn’t a place for losers and he was right.

“To watch Salford go up those steps and lift the trophy last week was not nice, so it’s only going to spur us on this week.”

It was an afternoon to forget last Saturday, as the Coasters slumped to a 3-0 defeat against Salford.

Fylde were never really at the races, missing their big opportunity to make the Football League three years ahead of their 2022 target.

“I don’t think one specific thing went wrong, it was just one of those days,” the 23-year-old added.

“We played them a couple of weeks ago and we beat them and we were actually pretty comfortable.

“But when we played them on Saturday the scoreline suggested it was comfortable for them, but it wasn’t a 3-0 game.

“It was two set pieces and one goal that was meant to be a cross.”

Unless he were to rejoin the club next season, this weekend’s showpiece will be Reid’s final game for the Coasters.

The forward has spent the second half of the season on loan from League Two side Stevenage and has made 17 appearances.

“Being on loan, it’s the first time I’ve been in the play-offs, the first time I’ve been in a cup competition like this and the first time I’ve played at Wembley,” he added.

“If we do win it’ll be the first time I get some sort of silverware as well, which will be good.

“We know Leyton Orient are a massive club. They’ll be bringing 20,000 so we’ll be underdogs with the crowd and underdogs on paper too.

“But it’s a one-off cup game at the end of the day and Ramsbottom took us to a replay, so no matter where they finished we’ve still got a chance.

“It will feel like a proper game, but at the same time that puts pressure on them.

“They’ll have 20,000 there all expecting them to go out and win because they’re the team that finished higher.

“If you look back to where the club has come from and how far it’s progressed, this is just another step on the learning curve.

“Going year after year trying to progress, last year we went out in the quarters whereas this year we got all the way to the final. We’re building every year.”