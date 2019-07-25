AFC Fylde reveal new home and away kits for 2019/20 season

AFC Fylde have this morning launched their new home and away kits for the upcoming National League campaign.

The Coasters' away kit

The Coasters have announced a new kit supplier in Under Armour's Teamwear partner Dreamsport.

The Mill Farm club will continue to wear their classic white home strip, however, with an all-important new twist fans will love.

After being put to a fan poll back in March, the new Coasters kit will feature blue and red trims on both the collar and the arms.

The away kit will continue as the Dortmund-inspired yellow and black stripes, a recognisable and vibrant kit that the Coasters fans adorned on our away trips.

Both shirts will have #BornToBeFylde stitched into the collar, as well as now featuring two stars above the club crest to recognise the club’s winning of the FA Trophy and the FA Vase.

“We’re really delighted to have our new kit supplied by Dreamsport, and to be wearing Under Armour for the upcoming season,” said AFC Fylde chief executive Jamie Roberts.

“It’s a new angle for the home kit with the added colour, but it’s one we know that the fans will love.”

The new kits are available to buy from AFC Fylde's website..

The shirts are also available in-store in the club shop at Mill Farm which is open 9am-5pm from Monday to Saturday.

A signing event will be taking place at the club shop on Wednesday, July 31, with plenty of the first team in attendance.