AFC Fylde ready for Chorley derby as games come thick and fast in all-action August

AFC Fylde have no time to dwell on their opening day victory at Aldershot as they return to action tonight with their opening home game of the season.

The Coasters welcome local rivals Chorley to Mill Farm tonight as they look to make it two wins from two in the National League.

It comes after goals from Neill Byrne and Danny Rowe helped Fylde to a 2-1 victory at Aldershot in Saturday’s curtain raiser.

“It’s more than we’ve got in the past two years having not won here,” manager Dave Challinor said.

“There’s always going to be a few teething problems, but if I had been offered a win before the game - albeit I know we could have played better - I absolutely would have taken it.

“We’ve now got to recover quickly but it’s been well-publicised how busy August is and we’re back at it on Tuesday against Chorley.

“I think every side, going forward, will get better. It will become tougher as sides will have scouting reports done on you and know where your strengths and weaknesses are.

“But Aldershot were what I expected them to be. They worked hard, their crowd got behind them and they kept going.

“The goal gets them back in the game more emotionally than anything else because it brought the crowd back into it.

“For the last 15 minutes we had to defend well, which we did. But on the chances we had I would have liked us to have scored more goals.

“But this was just about getting points on the board and we’ve done that. We can now get home and look forward to Tuesday.”

New signings Jordan Williams and Matty Kosylo only started Saturday’s game from the bench alongside the likes of Nick Haughton and Danny Philliskirk, who are usually regular starters.

That just proves the new and improved depth to Fylde’s squad, which Challinor says will prove vital in the coming weeks and months.

“It’s going to be massively important and I hope I’m going to have to make tough decisions all season where I leave people on the bench and leave others out of the squad,” he added.

“But being realistic, we’re going to pick up injuries and we’re going to pick up suspensions and people are going to be out of form.

“That gives us an opportunity to mix things up in different ways.”

Tonight’s opponents Chorley opened their account for the season with a 0-0 draw at home to Bromley on Saturday.

The Magpies will be searching for their first win in the National League since clinching promotion via the National League North play-offs last terms.

It’s a club Fylde know well, having come up against them on a number of occasions in previous seasons, and Challinor is looking forward to renewing their rivalry.

“The local games are great,” Challinor added.

“It’s always a tough one in terms of getting bigger crowds for your local games but, the likes of Chorley, Stockport and Wrexham tend to be on Tuesday nights to make sure you’re not travelling too far.

“That’s obviously a plus as well.

“But it will be a great game early on in the season and hopefully we can get a good crowd with a good atmosphere.

“It will also be good to get back to the little bit of a rivalry we had with them coming through all the divisions since I came here.”