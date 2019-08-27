AFC Fylde put defender Luke Burke on transfer list

Luke Burke has been made available for transfer by AFC Fylde.

The defender, who has made five appearances for the Coasters this season, was absent from Fylde’s squad for their two games over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Manager Dave Challinor, speaking after Monday’s 0-0 draw with Harrogate Town, says the defender is free to find a new club due to off-the-field matters.

“Luke Burke’s name has been circulated and he’s been made available to move on because of things that have been going on that we’ve not been happy about,” Challinor said. “That’s the situation with him.”

Burke rejoined the Coasters on a permanent deal last year having previously impressed on loan from Wigan Athletic.

He went on to make 71 appearances for the club, but appears to have made his last.

His absence, added to Fylde’s ever-growing injury list, leaves Challinor’s men short on numbers as they look to turn around their poor form.

“We need to look at things with Lewis Montrose, who at the end (against Harrogate) looked like he had pulled his thigh. But let’s hope it was just cramp,” the Fylde boss added.

“Danny Philliskirk wasn’t involved, he had a whack on the foot. He had a scan and it’s fine, but it’s a soft tissue injury so it’s a little bit sore. Hopefully he will train on Thursday.

“Dan Bradley has still not recovered from the knock he got on his calf in the game against Woking.

“Aside from that, fitness wise, we’re fine. But we’re a little bit short of numbers but we did recruit well in the summer.

“But we have to make decisions about where we can improve and what options we have to play in a different way.

“We face different challenges this year but we’ve got to be a little bit more adaptable and give ourselves more options.

“Hopefully we can get some more in by the weekend but it’s not that easy, because we want the right ones.”

Fylde, tipped as title favourites by many at the start of the season, have endured a frustrating start to the season.

Seven games in, the Mill Farm outfit sit in 14th place in the National League, nine points off leaders Woking.

They did, however, put an end to their back-to-back 4-1 defeats with the Monday stalemate against Harrogate.

“We spoke about seeing some character, some pride and some belief and I was really pleased with the first half,” Challinor added.

“I was disappointed with the second half in terms of performance because we spoke about being adaptable and not expecting the second half to be the same as the first. But we got away with it a bit.

“But this game was about getting a reaction and I can’t fault them for that. But we’ve still got to be better, especially when teams press us because our decision-making needs to be better.

“I was pleased with our movement in the first half but we just didn’t stick the ball in the back of the net. But that’s something that has been an issue since the start of the season really.”

Fylde make the trip down to London on Saturday to face an unbeaten Bromley side who sit second in the table.

Fylde’s home match against Barnet, scheduled for September 7, is set to be rearranged due to the London club’s international call-ups.

As things now stand, Fylde face a run of three successive away fixtures before they are next at home to Eastleigh on September 21.