AFC Fylde offer new deals to out-of-contract trio Jay Lynch, Jordan Tunnicliffe and Sheldon Green but retained list reveals exits for Andy Bond, James Hardy and five more

AFC Fylde have offered fresh deals to out-of-contract trio Jay Lynch, Jordan Tunnicliffe and Sheldon Green after publishing their retained list.
The Coasters missed out on promotion to the EFL with a 3-0 defeat to Salford City in the National League play-off final at Wembley last month.
Despite missing out on promotion, Lynch was crowned Reusch Goalkeeper of the Year at The National Game Awards in association with Buildbase and has been linked with Barnsley and Plymouth Argyle.
Negotiations are also underway with defender Tunnicliffe, who has made 86 appearances for the Coasters since joining from Kidderminster Harriers in 2017.
Academy product Green made his Coasters debut in their victorious FA Trophy campaign, and despite not yet featuring in the league, the 17-year-old has been offered a fresh deal.
However, versatile midfielder Andy Bond has not been offered a new deal and will leave the club upon the expiration of his contract.
Bond joined Fylde from Chorley in 2016, but after 37 appearances last season, he will not be back at Mill Farm.
Arlen Birch, Tom Brewitt, Russ Griffiths, Dan Gray and George Hassall will also depart, in addition to James Hardy who announced his departure last week.
Fylde have also exercised an option to extend top goal scorer Danny Rowe's contract by a year.
Contracted for next year:
Neill Byrne
Danny Rowe (option exercised)
Lewis Montrose
Ryan Croasdale
Danny Philliskirk
Luke Burke
Ash Hemmings
Dan Bradley
Nick Haughton
Kyle Jameson
Scott Duxbury
Matty Kosylo
Jordan Williams
Kurt Willoughby
Offered deals:
Jordan Tunnicliffe
Jay Lynch
Sheldon Green
Not offered terms:
Andy Bond
James Hardy
Arlen Birch
Tom Brewitt
Russ Griffiths
Dan Gray
George Hassall
Returned to parent clubs:
Timi Odusina
Tom Crawford
Alex Reid
Mason Bloomfield
Tom Sang
Sold:
Serhat Tasdemir