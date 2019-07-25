AFC Fylde new boy James Montgomery can’t wait to play regular football

AFC Fylde’s new number one goalkeeper says he’s looking forward to getting regular football again after his last season was disrupted by a freak injury.

James Montgomery became the Coasters’ eighth signing of the summer yesterday when he made the move from Forest Green Rovers, joining James Craigen in signing for the club.

The 25-year-old made 25 appearances for the League Two side in all competitions last year and seems set to replace Jay Lynch as the Coasters’ senior keeper for the new season.

However the shot-stopper made just five appearances in the final four months of the previous campaign after suffering a gruesome injury in a game against Mansfield Town in January.

The former Gateshead and Telford United man lost some teeth when he was on the receiving end of an accidental boot to the face from Stags striker Gethin Jones.

The goalkeeper then tweeted a picture of the damage done to his face and said he was setting up a JustGiving page to help pay for some new teeth.

Montgomery can see the funny side of it now but he’s hoping to put the incident behind him and focus on getting as many games as he can under his belt at Mill Farm.

“It was one of those seasons, very stop-start,” he said of last season.

“I was in and out of the team for different reasons and then when I finally did get a run of games I had the unfortunate incident with my face – which quite a few people remember because it was quite a brutal one.

“I went to dive for a ball and put my head somewhere silly and got a nice boot to the face and lost a few teeth in the process.”

Montgomery says he has no qualms dropping down a division, returning to a level he remembers well.

“I’ve got some great memories in the National League from my time at Gateshead, but I also played a bit when I first went to Telford,” he said.

“I’m really looking forward to playing at this level again and kicking on this season.

“Everyone has seen the rise of the club over the last few years and it’s definitely a club that is aiming to go in the right direction.”