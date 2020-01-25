AFC Fylde manager Jim Bentley is ready to be tested tactically by Chesterfield

AFC Fylde boss Jim Bentley is preparing to face a Chesterfield side undergoing something of a resurgence.

The Spireites have won back-to-back games but have used different formations in doing so.

While Bentley is aware of those tactical tweaks, he also cannot believe a side in League One’s play-offs five years ago are at the wrong end of the National League table.

He said: “Looking over them, 4-3-3, 4-4-2, 3-4-1-2 last week against Eastleigh, 4-1-3-2 before that; so they’re a little bit mix and match but they’re a big club at this level.

“I’ve come across them many a time in the past and how they’ve found themselves at this level is mad in that regard.

“When you look at the players there’s a couple that I’ve had in the past. Liam Mandeville is a really good player, hasn’t really hit the heights this season, Josef Yarney I’ve had on a loan last year.

“(Tom) Denton’s a threat, (Scott) Boden’s a threat, (Mike) Fondop will be suspended who is their top scorer and scored two against us earlier this season.

“They have got that quality, they are coming off the back of two good wins.

“We’re expecting a tough game but I’m sure they’re saying the same thing about us.”

Despite the size of Chesterfield as a club, Bentley isn’t making a big deal of the clash.

“We’re not interested in occasions and who we’re coming up against,” he said.

“The whole week has been designed to make sure we’re mentally right and physically right.

“They’ve got enough information with regards to what to expect about the opposition, they’ve got enough information in regard to knowing where we think we can hurt the opposition.

“Then it is a case of going expressing themselves, working as hard as they can and enjoying the challenge that lies ahead of them.

“Ultimately we need to win the game to get ourselves away from where we are.”