AFC Fylde manager Dave Challinor wants his players to bounce back from Woking loss with victory at FC Halifax Town

Dave Challinor says his AFC Fylde side must be motivated to right the wrongs of last weekend’s surprise defeat when they take on FC Halifax Town today.

The Coasters suffered their first loss of the season last Saturday, going down to a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Woking.

They make the trip to Yorkshire to face a Halifax side that have started the season well, winning three of their opening five games to sit fourth in the National League table.

“Despite Saturday’s poor result we go to Halifax in a real positive mood with a bit between our teeth to make sure we right those wrongs,” Challinor told The Gazette.

“The squad is looking good, although Dan Bradley has got a bit of a niggle.

“He got a knee in his calf in the game on Saturday and he’s struggling a little bit, so we’ll have to see how he is.

“I don’t think it’s anything serious but we’ll have to see whether the game comes round too quickly for him. Aside from him, we’re in good shape.

“Halifax have started the season well after what was difficult circumstances for them over the summer.

“Things changed towards the back end of pre-season in terms of the players they brought in but what they’ve done is be strong, be organised and they’ve got results. That will always breed confidence.

“We’ve had some really good battles against them over the years and I don’t expect any different this weekend.

“It’s obviously a big pitch with lots of wide open spaces but it’s a game we’re looking forward to.

“It will be difficult but we know we can win and they will be saying exactly the same. We just want to be looking for those improvements we’ve tried to make in training.”

Challinor took advantage of Fylde’s free week to arrange a bounce game against Premier League side Burnley.

That, the Fylde boss says, was to give Lewis Montrose some extra minutes to build up his fitness.

It comes after the midfielder performed well in his first appearance of the season against Woking, scoring Fylde’s solitary goal.

“He was the big positive to come out of last week’s defeat,” Challinor said.

“In normal circumstances we would never have taken him off because he was a driving force, but we had to look after him.

“We need to be careful and it was a decision for the long term taking him off.

“He’s got some good minutes against strong opposition in Burnley and we need to get him as close to 100 per cent match fit as possible.”