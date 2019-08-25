AFC Fylde manager Dave Challinor takes aim at his players’ ‘gutless performance’ after FC Halifax Town loss

AFC Fylde boss Dave Challinor apologised to the club’s fans following Saturday’s 4-1 loss at FC Halifax Town.

It was the second consecutive game in which the Coasters had lost by that scoreline following the loss to Woking seven days earlier.

Challinor said: “It’s always difficult after games but what I’m not going to do is stand here and make myself look stupid and try and justify it and come up with excuses and rubbish like that.

“You can analyse it and look at things that could have happened and how the game potentially could have gone.

“The game’s wide open, we missed a host of chances, but I’m not bothered about that.

“My bigger disappointment is ultimately, towards the back end, that’s a gutless performance.

“As a player, what I would always do would be give everything and that’s the bigger concern for me; that is completely unacceptable.

“I apologise – the players won’t because they probably think they are beyond it – to our supporters.

“What they’ve had to watch – similar to what I’ve had to watch for that last 35 minutes – is completely unacceptable and won’t be tolerated.

“You hear people saying if you could reimburse supporters then you would do; they’ve paid hard earned money to come here and travel.

“We know where we’re at as a club in terms of away spectators that we have, who have paid money to watch that, and I’m disgusted by it.”