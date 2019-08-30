AFC Fylde manager Dave Challinor’s battle to bring in players

Dave Challinor says the transfer window for EFL clubs makes it difficult for AFC Fylde to sign a new player in time for tomorrow’s trip to high-flying Bromley.

The Coasters manager said after Monday’s stalemate with Harrogate Town that he was keen to add to his squad following a spate of injuries.

But sides in League One and Two have until Monday to bring in new players, meaning those deemed surplus to requirements might not become available until later next week.

Challinor told The Gazette: “We’re okay fitness-wise but at the moment it feels a little bit like one in, one out. Danny Philliskirk comes back into the squad for Saturday but unfortunately Lewis Montrose will miss out.

“He’s got a bit of an issue with his thigh, which we think he’s tweaked, so he won’t be ready for Saturday.

“But with the Barnet game being postponed (the following Saturday due to the London club’s international call-ups), it should only be two games he misses and he should come back into contention for the game at Yeovil.

“It’s very frustrating. It’s frustrating for him as it is for everyone else but it’s part and parcel of the game.

“Ideally we’d have liked to protect him a little bit with the two games in three days last weekend, but we weren’t in a position to do that with the injuries we’ve picked up.

“But we’ve got to get on with it. If we need to bring bodies in, then we’ll potentially have to look at that.

“That’s easier said than done, though. It’s about getting the right ones in, rather than panic buying and getting players in for the sake of it.

“It’s still the hope we can get one in by the weekend but it’s difficult for us because of the transfer window for League clubs. The likelihood is more players will become available after that.

“That’s too late for Saturday’s game but we’re still trying.

“Whether something happens, we’ll wait and see. If it doesn’t, it’s not the end of the world. “It’s important we get the right one and don’t make signings to make up the numbers.”

The Coasters will be keen to strengthen at right-back after Luke Burke was made available for transfer.

The defender has made five appearances this season but was omitted for both games over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Challinor said after Monday’s game that the defender was free to find a new club due to off-the-field matters.

When asked for an update, Challinor told The Gazette: “Nothing has changed. His name continues to be put out there if anyone is interested.

“It’s been an accumulation of things. We’ve just looked at it and felt we need something different.

“There are different reasons for it. It’s easy to say you want to move on and replace him, but it’s not that easy.

“We just think we want to try and change our dynamic a little bit in that position and we’re trying to get replacements in.”