AFC Fylde make their second signing as former West Bromwich Albion defender agrees Mill Farm move

AFC Fylde have made their second summer signing with the arrival of Kyle Jameson.

The 20-year-old defender has signed a two-year deal with the Coasters after being released by West Bromwich Albion.

Jameson spent last season on loan at Barrow AFC, making 25 appearances, and follows Scott Duxbury in putting pen to paper at Mill Farm this week.

Coasters boss Dave Challinor said: “He’s young, with lots of potential – and the big thing with him is he’s a left-sided centre-back, which is a position we’ve been looking to bring in for a while.

“He’s a good size, is comfortable on the ball and he had a really successful loan spell with Barrow last year.

“He’s a good player now and we expect him to be better as the season progresses.

“He did well against us in both encounters, has decent pace and is comfortable in wide areas, giving us the possibility to play in either a back three or a back four.”

Having started his career at Southport, Jameson then moved to Chelsea for a year before joining up with the Baggies.

“I’m one that likes to play out through the back – I’m not one to hoof it, I like to play through the lines,” said Jameson.

“I’ve watched a few matches and I’ve seen AFC Fylde like to play attacking football, which is what you need. They’re a footballing team, and that’s perfect for me.”