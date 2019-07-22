AFC Fylde launch inventive idea allowing lucky fan to direct announcement of next signing

Have you ever wanted to be the brains behind a football club's new signing announcement? Well now is your chance.

AFC Fylde have launched the inventive idea of letting one lucky fan announce their next signing, which is expected this week.

The club have set aside a generous budget of £10 as well as their Mill Farm stadium.

The successful applicant will also have access to a video camera, a green screen, club scarf, paper and pen amongst other items.

They will then be tasked with producing a short, one to two-minute video to reveal Dave Challinor's next acquisition.

As well as having your name credited at the end of the video, the winning entrant will also received a shirt signed by the new player, a signed copy of Football Manager 2019 and the club scarf used in the film.

"Ever wanted to be the brains behind a club’s new signing announcement? Think you can outdo Alexis on a piano?," Fylde said.

"AFC Fylde are set to announce their eighth summer signing next week, and this is your chance to show us your creative flair.

"We’re giving you the opportunity to send us your ideas for our social media announcement for our latest signing, and be the media manager for the afternoon."

To find out how you can apply, visit AFC Fylde's website.