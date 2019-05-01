AFC Fylde issue apology after failed plan to offer discounted tickets for Harrogate Town play-off clash

AFC Fylde have been forced to issue a U-turn over its failed plan to offer discounted tickets for tonight’s crucial play-off clash against Harrogate Town.

The Coasters had reduced ticket prices for the play-off first round fixture at Mill Farm, with the club claiming this was done to thank the fans for their support in their final home game of the season.

Yet they faced complaints from Harrogate, who pointed out they would lose out on revenue as gate receipts from play-off ties are shared equally between both clubs.

They contacted the National League who confirmed that, under their rules, they should charge all supporters the normal full match price.

Fylde said in a statement: “As tonight was the last home game of the season the club wanted to send a small thank you to our fans by reducing ticket prices.

“In doing so we knew we would also be obliged to also reduce prices by the same amount for away fans.

“As this game is effectively a “bonus” revenue-wise, it seemed to make sense and be fair for all concerned.

“For playoff games, the gate revenue after costs is split 50/50 between each side.

“However, this gesture was rejected by Harrogate who after some consultation contacted us on Monday evening to tell us that according to league rules we are not allowed to do this and must charge all supporters the normal full match price.

“We were not aware that this was a league rule but upon checking Harrogate are correct.

“As by then, we had sold over 1,000 tickets to home fans and 90 to away we apologised to Harrogate but suggested that we should stick to the pricing and then go to the league and argue it out together with them.

“They wouldn’t agree and insisted that they still wanted their share of the gate money based on the “old price”.

“This is obviously not a good situation and one we worked tirelessly to resolve all of yesterday but to no avail.

“While the club is deeply unhappy with the situation we felt that it would not be right for us to go back on our offer to our own fans and therefore we have reluctantly agreed to meet Harrogate’s demands."

Ticket prices for home fans will remain at the lower price, however Harrogate will receive revenue from all home fan ticket sales at the higher price with Fylde picking up the bill for the difference.

“We are not prepared to do the same for Harrogate fans for patently obvious reasons,” Fylde added.

“We have, unfortunately, therefore, had to increase prices for their travelling fans.

“We are sorry for any problems this may have caused their fans but we feel we were left with no option.”

In their own statement, Harrogate said their fans should be “assured” they had complied with and abided by National League rules.

“We want our travelling support to make BIG noise, BIG support and get behind Town all the way,” Harrogate added.

Should Fylde win tonight's game, they will progress to the semi-finals where they will face Solihull Moors away from home on Saturday.