AFC Fylde game postponed after opposition caught up in rail chaos

AFC Fylde's game against Sutton United this afternoon had to be postponed because the visitors were caught up in rail chaos in London.

Sutton were due to get a train up to Lancashire from Euston Station this morning.

But major disruption caused by an incident on the railway at Milton Keynes meant scores of trains from Euston were cancelled or seriously delayed.

AFC Fylde put out a statement on social media at around 12.10pm saying: "Today's game with Sutton United has been cancelled.

"The Sutton United squad have been unable to travel due to major disruptions at Euston. Please spread this with everyone you know who may not have social media."

The club said all tickets would remain valid for the re-arranged game. The date will be announced in due course.