AFC Fylde funds available but new boss Jim Bentley won't need a shopping list says owner David Haythornthwaite

AFC Fylde owner David Haythornthwaite doesn’t expect new manager Jim Bentley to hand him a “shopping list” of new players once he appreciates the quality of the squad already at his disposal.

Chairman Haythornthwaite has promised funds to team boss Bentley but believes the existing squad is perfectly capable of producing the brand of football required.

The Coasters owner told The Gazette: “Jim knows his budget and he knows there isn’t hundreds of thousands of pounds available. We believe we have a fantastic set of players and once Jim has seen that for himself I don’t think he’ll be coming to me with a shopping list.

“It’s been very difficult for Jim because at a club where you have to try to survive you can’t necessarily play how you want to.

“But our first conversation with Jim was about how we play. It is critical to us that we play in the way Dai (Davies, club president) and myself feel we should play and Jim knows that.

“We believe we invested in players who fit into that style of play and Jim will enjoy having more freedom to play good football with quality players.”

Given Haythornthwaite’s well-documented ambitions for Fylde, a manager with Football League experience is another bonus.

He added: “Jim’s experience in the Football League is critical because that is where we want to be, so when you are trying to sign players he knows what you need.

“But you don’t just appoint a manager for one reason – he has to fit. The reason Chally (Dave Challinor) and I had such a good relationship was that he understood our club and it’s limitations, namely our fanbase, and how difficult it is to grow that fanbase.

“Jim wasn’t really want on our radar when we started, but then someone gave me a call and said there was only one man for the job and that was Jim. That took me a bit by surprise but then things happened pretty quickly.

“We investigated to find out if Jim really was interested but you do things the right way. And as I said in the official statement, Morecambe were really good about this because it is a difficult time for them.

“But after we’d had a chat with Jim there was no-one else in the frame.”