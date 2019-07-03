AFC Fylde fixtures 2019-20: Chorley are first visitors to Mill Farm

AFC Fylde's first home game of the 2019-20 season will be a Lancashire derby against newly-promoted Chorley on Tuesday, August 6.

READ MORE: Fylde outline plans for new North Stand at fans' forum

The Coasters' third National League campaign begins three days earlier with a visit to Aldershot Town.

Eight league games are to be played in August alone before September brings visits to Yeovil Town and Notts County, both relegated from the Football League in May.

Fylde will again play a bank holiday double-header against Barrow over the festive season, with a home match against Stockport County in between, while their opponents for the Easter holiday weekend are Harrogate Town and FC Halifax Town.

AFC Fylde fixtures 2019-20

August

3 Aldershot Town A

6 Chorley H

10 Ebbsfleet United H

13 Hartlepool United A

17 Woking H

24 FC Halifax Town A

26 Harrogate Town H

31 Bromley A

September

3 Stockport County A

7 Barnet H

14 Yeovil Town A

21 Eastleigh H

24 Wrexham H

28 Notts County A

October

5 Torquay United A

8 Chesterfield H

12 Sutton United H

19 Emirates FA Cup 4Q

26 Boreham Wood A

29 Maidenhead United A

November

2 Dover Athletic H

9 Emirates FA Cup First Round

16 Solihull Moors A

23 Dagenham & Redbridge H

26 Wrexham A

30 Notts County H (Emirates FA Cup 2nd Round)

December

7 Barnet A

14 Buildbase FA Trophy First Round

21 Yeovil Town H

26 Barrow A

28 Stockport County H

January

1 Barrow H

4 Eastleigh A

11 Buildbase FA Trophy Second Round

18 Torquay United H

25 Chesterfield A

February

1 Boreham Wood H

8 Sutton United A (Buildbase FA Trophy Third Round)

15 Maidenhead United H

22 Dover Athletic A

29 Dagenham & Redbridge A (Buildbase FA Trophy Fourth Round)

March

7 Solihull Moors H

14 Aldershot Town H

21 Chorley A (FA Trophy Semi-Final 1)

28 Hartlepool United H (Buildbase FA Trophy Semi-Final 2)

April

4 Ebbsfleet United A

10 Harrogate Town A

13 FC Halifax Town H

18 Woking A

25 Bromley H

MAY

17 Buildbase FA Trophy Final