AFC Fylde fans congratulated by Sheffield United supporters after bagging HUGE money-spinning FA Cup tie

AFC Fylde will face Premier League opposition in the third round of the FA Cup in a money-spinning tie against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane

The Blades will host National League promotion hopefuls AFC Fylde as they enter the competition with the tie set to be played on the weekend of January 4.

And Sheffield United fans were quick to congratulate the Coasters on the draw, which will provide the club with a cash injection.

The club have already pocketed £54,000 after winning in the second round and could net £135,000 if they pull off a miracle and beat the Blades whilst also receiving 45% of net gate receipts.

Here's what Sheffield United fans said to AFC Fylde fans after the draw.

@ijsellers1: "Good luck at our place lads. Hope we give you some respect fans and team by putting our full team out and more than 10 thousand come to game. Either way, you get a quality day out."

@LandeBooker: "We look forward to welcoming you to Bramall Lane. I hope we can make it a day to remember for you. UTMB"

@liamj1889: "Good draw for them! Coming to a Premier League team"

@FLC1889: "Will defo be our reserves, I'll be having a fiver on to knock us out to be honest. As much as I hate to see it, staying up in the Prem is the absolute priority this season so we'll be resting our first XI whenever possible."

@brentnall_adam: "Fantastic! Can't wait to welcome you to Bramall Lane fa Cup magic."

@ijsellers1: "Good luck lads enjoy your day over here. UTB."