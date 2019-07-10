AFC Fylde consider Dan Lavercolme and fellow triallist in quest to sign two goalkeepers

Dave Challinor hopes to sign a goalkeeper by the end of the week after taking a look at Dan Lavercombe in Tuesday’s 1-0 friendly win over Wigan.

READ MORE: Danny Rowe back on the goal trail with winner against Wigan in first home Fylde friendly

The 22-year-old triallist was the only Fylde player to stay on the pitch for the whole game against his former club as Danny Rowe’s late goal sealed victory at Mill Farm.

The Coasters were back in training on Wednesday, when another keeper was due to join them.

Challinor had stated the door is not closed on last season’s number one Jay Lynch, though the out-of-contract keeper has not responded to the offer on the table.

The Fylde boss said: “We need to get two keepers in. Dan has trained and played with us and we’ll have another keeper in tomorrow. Hopefully we’ll have something sorted by the weekend in terms of getting one in.”

Lavercombe, whose only senior football has been played for hometown club Torquay, stayed on for the second half as Challinor changed all 10 outfield players.

It was a mixed night for Lavercombe, who made some key saves but almost gifted Latics a goal at one point.

Challinor said of the team performance: “We’ll get a massive amount from that. The lads had to work at a different intensity and we’ll take an awful lot from the game.

“In the first half they (Wigan) were as strong as they can be because their squad isn’t massive at the moment. Their side was more youthful in the second half.

“I’d be a bit critical in terms of our decisions and end-product, but we’d spoken about being very disciplined and they worked their socks off.”

The Fylde boss had no qualms about naming the various triallists who played in the second half .

He added: “Lads are here trying to earn contracts and I don’t think it should be a secret if people want to come and watch them.

“If we can’t offer them anything, then I want them to get something somewhere else because they have come here and put themselves on the line.

“I told those who have been to Scotland with us that hopefully we’ll have a decision by weekend.”