AFC Fylde caretaker boss John Hills hopes Danny Rowe can hit the heights again

Getting the best out of Danny Rowe has been a priority for John Hills since becoming caretaker boss of AFC Fylde.

The Coasters’ record goalscorer had netted only twice this season from open play before Dave Challinor’s sacking a fortnight ago, but Rowe then hit a hat-trick in the 6-1 FA Cup thumping of Peterborough Sports last Saturday, when he was made captain.

Ahead of Hills’ first National League game in charge at Boreham Wood this afternoon, the former Blackpool defender said: “We’ve worked on getting bodies in and around Danny and getting more support for him when he is on the ball.

“I think we should see him getting more chances and scoring goals, and hopefully goals will start coming from a few different directions.”

The news is less positive for another Fylde striker, Kurt Willoughby, who is sidelined with a hernia issue which requires surgery.

Fylde owner David Haythornthwaite had hoped to appoint a permanent manager this week, but Hills expressed the possibility of remaining in charge beyond the weekend to prepare the side for Tuesday’s trip to Maidenhead.

He added: “We have to see how Saturday goes and then see where everyone is at on Monday ... if we are still here.

“Our main responsibility is to pick the lads up. They had seemed a bit down and we want them to play attractive, entertaining football.

“We want to be entertained on the sidelines as well as the supporters.”