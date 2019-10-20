AFC Fylde caretaker boss John Hills delighted with FA Cup victory over Peterborough Sports

AFC Fylde caretaker boss John Hills hailed the Coasters’ squad after they breezed into the FA Cup first round.

They defeated Peterborough Sports 6-1 in Saturday’s final qualifying round tie at Mill Farm.

It was the first game in temporary charge for Hills and former Blackpool team-mate Brett Ormerod following the departures of former boss Dave Challinor and assistant Colin Woodthorpe.

Hills said: “I thought the lads were brilliant. Myself and Brett came in on Thursday and they’ve taken everything on board, everything we asked.

“Everything that we’d spoken about was taken on board, and really, the attitude was first class today.

“We’ve looked at the recent games and looked to implement certain things.

“It was a great feeling getting the result today and some of the goals we scored were what we had worked on – which makes it that bit sweeter.”