AFC Fylde captain Neill Byrne believes boss Dave Challinor has created a recipe for success at Mill Farm

They face Salford City in the National League play-off final tomorrow and captain Neill Byrne believes AFC Fylde boss Dave Challinor has created a recipe for success with the team he has assembled at Mill Farm.

Centre-half Byrne, 26, joined the club from Gateshead in the summer and has helped to improve Fylde’s defence.

Having conceded 56 goals in their 46 league games last season, Fylde have conceded just 41 this.

They have the third-meanest defence in the division, behind champions Leyton Orient and Wrexham.

Their defensive discipline was there for all to see as Fylde achieved a shutout at second-placed Solihull Moors in last Saturday’s play-off semi-final, when Danny Philliskirk’s goal secured the first of two trips to Wembley this month.

With Danny Rowe hitting 27 league goals and four different goalscorers in their two play-off wins, Byrne believes Challinor has created the perfect blend for promotion.

And he feels this side can beat anyone, including Salford, on their day.

He said: “I feel like the gaffer has assembled a good team. We have got a good team spirit.

“We have experience, youth and a bit of everything. We have leadership as well.

“There are players who are technically gifted and hard workers.

“We know we are as good as anyone in this league and on our day if we are at it we can beat anyone.”

Fylde beat Salford 1-0 on Easter Monday at the Peninsula Stadium and Byrne says the key is concentrating on themselves and their game, not the opposition.

He said: “They are one-off games. Anyone in this league can beat anyone as you have seen throughout the season.

“It is about concentrating on ourselves, making sure that we are on it.

“I imagine most teams will feel like this but if we are at it we can beat anyone.

“We go into the game confident.”