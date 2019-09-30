AFC Fylde camp rues defensive mistakes following their defeat at Notts County

AFC Fylde boss Dave Challinor was left to bemoan individual errors after his side’s loss at Notts County.

Goals in each half saw the Coasters beaten 2-0 at Meadow Lane as they had gone in search of a third consecutive win.

Having seen off Eastleigh and Wrexham, Challinor’s players were unable to make it a hat-trick of victories as goals from Wes Thomas and Damien McCrory gave the Magpies three points in front of a sizeable crowd.

Speaking afterwards, the manager was in no doubt as to where the blame lay for their defeat.

He said: “A good performance; in my opinion, more than enough to get something from the game.

“Ultimately we haven’t because of, again, individual mistakes.

“Kyle (Jameson) has cost us a goal in the first half and puts us behind.

“One thing you don’t want to do is get 10,000 people in the game and behind the team.

“Rowey (Danny Rowe) hasn’t done his job from a corner and, ultimately, that’s cost us.

“It’s easy to say their keeper gets man of the match; the keeper made some decent saves but we haven’t worked him enough with the balls that have gone in the box.

“I think we’ve done more than enough to get something and we haven’t because of individuals.

“I’m not going to not point the finger because, ultimately, something needs to change.

“People are going to make errors but our errors are leading to goals against us which is giving us a problem.”