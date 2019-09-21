AFC Fylde boss welcomes TV exposure despite Coasters’ recent struggles

AFC Fylde may be struggling for form but manager Dave Challinor is perfectly happy for his side to be in the TV spotlight this evening.

Challinor’s Coasters welcome Eastleigh to Mill Farm this evening for a 5.20pm match live on BT Sport.

Fylde have taken just three points from their last seven National League games, a run which has seen them slide into the bottom four.

Challinor’s men haven’t tasted victory since August 10 but he is only too happy for his side to be on TV.

The Fylde boss told The Gazette: “I’d like every game to be on TV because I want my team to show as many people as possible what we have here.

“It’s good to have the opportunity to play on a bigger platform with a nationwide audience.”

Fylde hope to give a debut to Tyler Forbes, provided his international clearance finally comes through.