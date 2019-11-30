AFC Fylde boss Jim Bentley looks to break new ground with FA Cup win at Kingstonian

Jim Bentley hopes to create history when he takes AFC Fylde to Kingstonian for this afternoon’s FA Cup second round tie.

A month into the job and Bentley has the chance to lead the Coasters into the third round for the first time.

Having defeated Nantwich Town in the first round, the Coasters will be well fancied to see off a Kingstonian side playing in the Isthmian League’s Premier Division.

Although Bentley reached round three as a Morecambe player, it would be new territory as a manager – not that he’s taking victory today for granted.

“They have got a little bit of pace and some technically gifted players,” he said of today’s hosts.

“They have done great to get to where they have, we know they are going to raise their game and it’s a tough game away from home.

“We will do our due diligence to see what we need to do to get ourselves into the hat for the next round.”

Should the Coasters avoid an upset and reach round three then, as a renowned Everton fan, Goodison Park is top of the Bentley bucket list.

However, he admitted the club’s owner, David Haythornthwaite, had another team on his wishlist.

“All day long, 100 per cent,” Bentley said when acknowledging his preference for a trip to the Toffees.

“The chairman’s said Manchester United at home, draw that and get them away.

“It’s happened in the past; Burton Albion have done it one year and Cambridge United did it another year.

“At Morecambe, with the Carabao Cup, we played Wolves, Newcastle and Bournemouth and I can see what it does, not just for the football club but what it does for the local community.

“It’s an opportunity to put the club on the map, get people talking about us and enhance our reputation.

“We have to give it our absolute all and, hopefully, it’s enough to get us in the next round.”